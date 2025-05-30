Left Menu

U.S. Equity Funds See Consecutive Outflows Amid Tariff Fears

U.S. equity funds encountered a second week of outflows as trade tensions and borrowing cost concerns pushed investors to shy away from U.S. assets. Despite sectoral funds seeing demand, equity funds experienced significant outflows, while bond funds continued to draw inflows. Money market funds saw a reversal of fortune.

Updated: 30-05-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 17:07 IST
U.S. Equity Funds See Consecutive Outflows Amid Tariff Fears
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. equity funds endured their second successive week of capital flight during the week through May 28, spurred by persisting tariff threats from President Donald Trump and concerns over escalating borrowing costs. Data from LSEG Lipper revealed that investors extracted a net $5.46 billion from U.S. equity funds, following the previous week's $11.02 billion in withdrawals.

Small-cap funds were particularly hard-hit, experiencing their largest weekly outflow since April 30 with $2.39 billion leaving. Large-cap and mid-cap funds weren't immune either, facing net outflows of $5.46 billion and $1.02 billion, respectively. Despite this, sectoral funds bounced back with a net inflow of $1.46 billion, buoyed by technology and industrial sectors which attracted $1.4 billion and $499 million, respectively.

In contrast, the bond market appeared more resilient, with U.S. bond funds enjoying their sixth consecutive week of net inflows, amounting to $6.98 billion. The influx was spearheaded by short-to-intermediate investment-grade funds, which saw their largest inflow since March 5, at $1.89 billion. U.S. government bond funds and general domestic taxable fixed-income funds also benefitted from investor interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

