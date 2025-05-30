Trinamool's Gokhale Ordered to Publish Apology: Unyielding Court Demands Redress

The Delhi High Court witnessed a dramatic development in the defamation case involving Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saket Gokhale and former diplomat Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri. On Friday, Gokhale conceded to publishing an apology for alleged defamatory statements targeting Puri.

The bench, composed of Justices Navin Chawla and Renu Bhatnagar, underscored their decision by refusing to allow Gokhale any preconditions for the apology. This decision follows a July 1, 2024, judgment barring Gokhale from further publishing against Puri and ordering both an apology and Rs 50 lakh in damages.

Despite claims from Gokhale's representation of merely posing fair questions, and not direct accusations, the court maintained its stance. Further consequences contemplated included civil detention for Gokhale, highlighting the judiciary's insistence on compliance.