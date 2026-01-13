Political Standoff Over Hanuman Depiction in India: Congress Seeks Apology

Congress members in Uttar Pradesh were reportedly hindered by the state government when attempting to recite the Hanuman Chalisa at a temple in protest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's actions.

The dispute emerged after Modi flew a kite depicting Lord Hanuman, which Congress claims disrespects the deity and Sanatan Dharma.

State Congress Chief Ajay Rai criticized the government's response while demanding an apology, accusing the BJP of repeatedly insulting Hindus' religious sentiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)