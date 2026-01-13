Political Standoff Over Hanuman Depiction in India: Congress Seeks Apology
Congress workers in Uttar Pradesh were stopped from reciting Hanuman Chalisa at a temple in protest of Prime Minister Modi's depiction of Lord Hanuman on a kite. Congress claims it to be a grave insult to the deity. The state government allegedly blocked access, sparking tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-01-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 21:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress members in Uttar Pradesh were reportedly hindered by the state government when attempting to recite the Hanuman Chalisa at a temple in protest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's actions.
The dispute emerged after Modi flew a kite depicting Lord Hanuman, which Congress claims disrespects the deity and Sanatan Dharma.
State Congress Chief Ajay Rai criticized the government's response while demanding an apology, accusing the BJP of repeatedly insulting Hindus' religious sentiments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
