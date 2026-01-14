Compensation Unveiled for Tunnel Construction Damages in Himachal Pradesh

Compensation will be offered to those affected by the tunnel construction in Himachal Pradesh, according to Anirudh Singh, the state's rural development and panchayati raj minister. Despite the affected areas falling outside the jurisdiction acquired by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), Singh assured that all damages would be compensated.

The NHAI's recent survey in the Chalaunthi area of Shimla revealed that residential buildings become structurally unsafe due to blasting activities, spurring the decision for acquisition. Committees have now been formulated in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand to manage the compensation process for the unexpected damages due to four-lane construction projects.

Referring to the damage in the Chaulanti area, where cracks displaced 15 families, Singh emphasized that regulations against blasting in inhabited areas are in place. The government, district administration, and NHAI are collaborating on relief measures for the displaced. Efforts are being made to prevent further damage, underpinning the necessity for continuous safety monitoring during the execution of these infrastructure projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)