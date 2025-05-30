PM Modi Launches ₹48,520 Cr Development Projects in Bihar, Vows Prosperity

In a resounding affirmation of his government’s commitment to inclusive growth and regional transformation, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated a series of major development projects worth over ₹48,520 crore during a high-profile event in Karakat, Bihar. Addressing a massive gathering of enthusiastic citizens, PM Modi expressed heartfelt gratitude for the love and trust shown by the people of Bihar, especially acknowledging the unwavering support of the state’s women.

Reaffirming Commitment to Bihar’s Holistic Development

In his address, the Prime Minister described Bihar as sacred land, steeped in the legacy of valor and culture, and emphasized that his government views the development of Bihar as integral to the progress of India. He reiterated that his vision of a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India) begins in villages and among the common people, with Bihar standing at the forefront of this mission.

The ₹48,520 crore worth of development projects span a broad spectrum, including infrastructure, power, transport, defense, agriculture, and welfare, reflecting a comprehensive approach to upliftment.

Operation Sindoor: A Tribute to National Security

Prime Minister Modi used the platform to share a significant national security update, referencing the recent Operation Sindoor in response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. He stated that the masterminds behind the heinous crime had been swiftly neutralized. “This is the new India,” he declared, “where terrorism will not be tolerated, and every act against our nation will be met with justice.”

He paid rich tributes to the courage of India’s armed forces and honored BSF Sub-Inspector Shri Imtiaz, a native of Bihar martyred during duty on May 10. The Prime Minister reaffirmed that the government would continue to act decisively against terrorism, both cross-border and domestic.

From Red Corridors to Growth Corridors

The Prime Minister highlighted the sharp decline in Naxal-affected districts—down from 125 before 2014 to just 18 today—as evidence of the central government's relentless efforts to bring peace to formerly violence-hit areas.

He narrated how, under previous regimes, many parts of Bihar, including Sasaram and Kaimur, lived under the shadow of gun-wielding insurgents. Schools, mobile towers, and hospitals were rare or absent. Today, those regions are witnessing growth, development, and job creation.

Bihar's Infrastructure Renaissance

Shri Modi listed a series of transformative infrastructure projects aimed at revolutionizing Bihar’s connectivity:

Modern Airports : Inauguration of the new terminal building at Patna Airport, now with capacity to handle 1 crore passengers annually. ₹1,400 crore is also being invested in Bihta Airport to expand regional air connectivity.

Road and Rail Projects : Development of four-lane and six-lane roads such as Patna–Buxar, Gaya–Dobhi, and Patna–Bodh Gaya; rapid progress on the Patna–Ara–Sasaram Greenfield Corridor.

Bridges Over Major Rivers : New bridges on the Ganga, Son, Gandak, and Kosi rivers are set to improve mobility and economic activity.

Railway Enhancements: World-class Vande Bharat trains now operate in Bihar. Work on doubling and tripling of lines in Muzaffarpur, Chhapra, and Katihar is ongoing, along with multi-tracking between Son Nagar and Andal.

Electrifying Bihar’s Progress

Acknowledging that power is central to development, PM Modi announced that electricity consumption in Bihar has quadrupled over the past decade. Key projects include:

₹30,000 crore NTPC power project at Nabinagar to supply 1,500 MW.

New thermal power plants in Buxar and Pirpainti .

Solar park development in Kajra under the PM-KUSUM scheme to generate green energy and income for farmers.

Empowering Farmers and Rural Communities

The Prime Minister detailed initiatives to bolster agricultural productivity and farmer income:

Over 75 lakh farmers in Bihar are now beneficiaries under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi .

Makhana farmers have gained from the GI tag and the formation of a Makhana Board .

Establishment of a National Institute for Food Processing in Bihar.

Increase in MSP for 14 Kharif crops, including paddy, to ensure fair income for cultivators.

Welfare and Social Justice for All

The Prime Minister delivered a sharp critique of previous administrations for exploiting the language of social justice while depriving marginalized communities of basic rights. In contrast, he said, today’s government is delivering real social justice through:

4 crore new homes under PMAY.

3 crore women empowered under the Lakhpati Didi scheme.

12 crore households with tap water connections.

Free healthcare up to ₹5 lakh for citizens above 70 years under Ayushman Bharat.

Nationwide free ration distribution.

Ambedkar Samagra Seva Abhiyan: Targeted Inclusion

Highlighting the Bihar government’s newly launched Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Samagra Seva Abhiyan, PM Modi praised the campaign’s objective of bringing 22 government welfare schemes directly to marginalized households. He reported that over 30,000 camps have already been held, impacting lakhs of beneficiaries by bypassing middlemen and eliminating corruption.

A Vision for Developed Bihar

The Prime Minister concluded with a stirring appeal for unity and ambition, invoking the legacies of Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Karpoori Thakur, Babu Jagjivan Ram, and Jayaprakash Narayan. “The Bihar envisioned by these stalwarts is now within reach,” he said.

He reaffirmed that a developed Bihar is not only a regional aspiration but a national imperative. “When Bihar progresses, India takes a giant leap forward,” he declared.

Dignitaries Present

The event was attended by several key dignitaries including the Governor of Bihar, Shri Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and Union Ministers Shri Jitan Ram Manji, Shri Giriraj Singh, Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Shri Chirag Paswan, Shri Nityanand Rai, Shri Satish Chandra Dubey, and Dr. Raj Bhushan Choudhary, among others.