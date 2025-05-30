Father Sentenced to 20 Years for Heinous Crimes Against Daughter
A court has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for repeatedly raping and abusing his 13-year-old daughter. The convict was prosecuted under the POCSO Act. The court highlighted the trauma endured by the victim and awarded her Rs 16 lakh in compensation.
In a landmark judgement, a man has been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for subjecting his 13-year-old daughter to repeated rape and unnatural sexual acts. The verdict, delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Anu Aggarwal, underscores a heinous crime committed within the supposed safety of home.
The court's decision came after convicting the man on May 19 under POCSO provisions for aggravated penetrative sexual assault, alongside charges for rape and criminal intimidation. Additional Public Prosecutor Arun K V notably argued against any leniency due to the horrific nature of the crimes.
The young victim's ordeal has been acknowledged through the awarding of Rs 16 lakh compensation. The crime, revealed by the victim to a neighbor in 2018, emphasizes the long-lasting trauma of abuse within familial structures. The case highlights a critical societal issue needing urgent attention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
