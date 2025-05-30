Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund Secures FCRA License for Foreign Contributions

The Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund has received the green light under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, granting it the ability to accept foreign contributions.

These licenses, regulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs, are essential for NGOs, trusts, and other entities that aim to attain foreign funding for social, cultural, religious, or educational ventures. To comply, all registered associations must report the use of foreign-derived assets annually.

This newly secured FCRA license will enhance the fund's ability to provide immediate assistance in times of natural disasters and support economically challenged individuals with medical needs, significantly impacting relief efforts across Maharashtra and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)