Left Menu

Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund Secures FCRA License for Foreign Contributions

The Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund has obtained a Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) license, enabling it to receive foreign funding. This will enhance its capacity to provide immediate relief to people facing natural calamities and support economically weaker sections for medical treatments. Registration under FCRA is mandatory for receiving foreign aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 19:21 IST
Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund Secures FCRA License for Foreign Contributions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund has received the green light under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, granting it the ability to accept foreign contributions.

These licenses, regulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs, are essential for NGOs, trusts, and other entities that aim to attain foreign funding for social, cultural, religious, or educational ventures. To comply, all registered associations must report the use of foreign-derived assets annually.

This newly secured FCRA license will enhance the fund's ability to provide immediate assistance in times of natural disasters and support economically challenged individuals with medical needs, significantly impacting relief efforts across Maharashtra and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025