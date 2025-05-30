U.S. Tightens Visa Vetting for Harvard-Linked Applicants Amidst Trump Administration Crackdown

In a surprising move, the U.S. State Department has mandated intensified screening for non-immigrant visa applicants associated with Harvard University. An internal cable, as seen by Reuters, reveals this action as part of an expansive crackdown spearheaded by President Donald Trump's administration against the prestigious academic institution.

According to the cable sent on May 30, Secretary of State Marco Rubio instructed U.S. diplomatic posts to immediately start the additional vetting, targeting all sorts of travelers to Harvard, including students, faculty, and visitors. The university's alleged failure to provide a campus free from violence and anti-Semitism is cited as a reason for these unprecedented measures.

This crackdown is viewed as an escalation in the administration's multifaceted attack on Harvard, involving financial restrictions and threats to its operational autonomy. While this move marks a dramatic expansion of visa vetting, it also underscores tensions between the university's governance policies and federal immigration enforcement strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)