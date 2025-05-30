Left Menu

Ukraine's Conditional Standoff: Awaiting Russia's Peace Proposals Before Istanbul Talks

Ukraine is holding back from attending June 2 peace talks with Russia in Istanbul, awaiting detailed Russian proposals. Both nations aim to show U.S. President Trump they're committed to resolving the conflict. Peace expectations are modest, needing clearer agendas. Discussions around NATO expansion mark a key negotiation aspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 22:26 IST
Ukraine's Conditional Standoff: Awaiting Russia's Peace Proposals Before Istanbul Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine is holding firm against mounting pressure from both Moscow and Washington to commit to another round of peace talks with Russia, scheduled for June 2. The Ukrainian government insists on reviewing concrete proposals from the Russian side before proceeding.

U.S. President Donald Trump is actively encouraging both nations to negotiate an end to their ongoing conflict, while Russia has proposed direct discussions in Istanbul next week. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed on social media that a meaningful agenda must precede any talks.

Russia and Ukraine are keen to signal their alignment with Trump's peace efforts, albeit with reserved expectations due to differing stances. A preliminary list of conditions for a temporary truce is in development. A contentious issue remains Russia's demand for a halt in NATO's eastern expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025