Ukraine's Conditional Standoff: Awaiting Russia's Peace Proposals Before Istanbul Talks

Ukraine is holding firm against mounting pressure from both Moscow and Washington to commit to another round of peace talks with Russia, scheduled for June 2. The Ukrainian government insists on reviewing concrete proposals from the Russian side before proceeding.

U.S. President Donald Trump is actively encouraging both nations to negotiate an end to their ongoing conflict, while Russia has proposed direct discussions in Istanbul next week. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed on social media that a meaningful agenda must precede any talks.

Russia and Ukraine are keen to signal their alignment with Trump's peace efforts, albeit with reserved expectations due to differing stances. A preliminary list of conditions for a temporary truce is in development. A contentious issue remains Russia's demand for a halt in NATO's eastern expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)