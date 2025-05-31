Tragic River Drowning Claims Lives of Two Cousins in Jharkhand

In a tragic turn of events, two cousins drowned in a river in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Friday, according to local police officials. The victims, Puja Gorai, aged 16, and her 20-year-old cousin Uma Bharti, were maternal relatives.

The incident unfolded in Gandrakpur village as the two young women lost their footing and slipped while bathing, leading to the unfortunate accident, authorities confirmed.

Following the incident, the cousins were rushed to a hospital in Dumka but were subsequently declared dead by medical professionals. Investigations by local authorities are ongoing.