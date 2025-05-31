Left Menu

Tragic River Drowning Claims Lives of Two Cousins in Jharkhand

Two maternal cousins, Puja Gorai and Uma Bharti, tragically drowned while bathing in a river in Dumka district, Jharkhand. The unfortunate incident occurred in Gandrakpur village. Both victims, including a minor, were pronounced dead at a local hospital. Local authorities have been informed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dumka | Updated: 31-05-2025 00:16 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 00:16 IST
Tragic River Drowning Claims Lives of Two Cousins in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, two cousins drowned in a river in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Friday, according to local police officials. The victims, Puja Gorai, aged 16, and her 20-year-old cousin Uma Bharti, were maternal relatives.

The incident unfolded in Gandrakpur village as the two young women lost their footing and slipped while bathing, leading to the unfortunate accident, authorities confirmed.

Following the incident, the cousins were rushed to a hospital in Dumka but were subsequently declared dead by medical professionals. Investigations by local authorities are ongoing.

