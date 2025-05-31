PBS Challenges Trump Administration Over Funding Withdrawal
PBS has filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump regarding an executive order to cut its federal funding. The broadcasting service claims that this action violates the First Amendment and is retaliatory, aimed at altering its news content. The dispute highlights tensions over media freedom.
PBS has taken legal action against former U.S. President Donald Trump over an executive order that threatens its federal funding. The lawsuit, filed in Washington, D.C., alleges that Trump's order violates the First Amendment by making the president the "arbiter" of PBS's programming.
The order is criticized for attempting to revoke funding based on content, which, according to PBS, constitutes "blatant viewpoint discrimination." Additionally, it allegedly restricts member stations from utilizing federal funds for PBS content, reflecting perceived political retaliation.
This move is part of Trump's broader strategy to target organizations he perceives as antagonistic to his policies. PBS, alongside NPR, partially depends on government funds, drawing criticism from the White House for supposedly transmitting "radical, woke propaganda."
(With inputs from agencies.)
