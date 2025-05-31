Left Menu

PBS Challenges Trump Administration Over Funding Withdrawal

PBS has filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump regarding an executive order to cut its federal funding. The broadcasting service claims that this action violates the First Amendment and is retaliatory, aimed at altering its news content. The dispute highlights tensions over media freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 02:17 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 02:17 IST
PBS Challenges Trump Administration Over Funding Withdrawal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

PBS has taken legal action against former U.S. President Donald Trump over an executive order that threatens its federal funding. The lawsuit, filed in Washington, D.C., alleges that Trump's order violates the First Amendment by making the president the "arbiter" of PBS's programming.

The order is criticized for attempting to revoke funding based on content, which, according to PBS, constitutes "blatant viewpoint discrimination." Additionally, it allegedly restricts member stations from utilizing federal funds for PBS content, reflecting perceived political retaliation.

This move is part of Trump's broader strategy to target organizations he perceives as antagonistic to his policies. PBS, alongside NPR, partially depends on government funds, drawing criticism from the White House for supposedly transmitting "radical, woke propaganda."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025