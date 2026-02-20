Left Menu

Epstein Estate Agrees to $35 Million Settlement in Class Action Lawsuit

Jeffrey Epstein’s estate has agreed to a $35 million settlement to resolve a class action lawsuit. The lawsuit accused his advisers of aiding his sex trafficking operations. This settlement comes after previously resolving other claims by paying victims through a restitution fund and other settlements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 10:28 IST
Epstein Estate Agrees to $35 Million Settlement in Class Action Lawsuit

The estate of Jeffrey Epstein has agreed to a settlement of up to $35 million to resolve a class action lawsuit alleging two of his former advisers were complicit in his sex trafficking activities. This development was revealed in a court filing on Thursday.

The lawsuit, initiated by the law firm Boies Schiller Flexner on behalf of Epstein victims, targets Epstein's former lawyer Darren Indyke and accountant Richard Kahn. Both served as executors of Epstein's estate and were accused of enabling his crimes.

While Indyke and Kahn have not admitted wrongdoing, their attorney, Daniel H. Weiner, stated the settlement aims to provide financial relief and finality. The estate had previously established a restitution fund and settled related claims to compensate victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh Board Exams 2026 Begin Today Amid Students' Mixed Emotions

Chhattisgarh Board Exams 2026 Begin Today Amid Students' Mixed Emotions

 India
2
India Joins Pax Silica: A New Era in US-India Tech Partnership

India Joins Pax Silica: A New Era in US-India Tech Partnership

 India
3
Abhishek Sharma: Awaiting the Comeback in T20 World Cup

Abhishek Sharma: Awaiting the Comeback in T20 World Cup

 India
4
Qualcomm and Tata Electronics Unite for Automotive Innovation in Assam

Qualcomm and Tata Electronics Unite for Automotive Innovation in Assam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reviving Forgotten Areas Through Smart and Inclusive Neighbourhood Investment

Europe’s AI Ambitions Grow Stronger, but Adoption Across Key Sectors Still Lags

AfDB Rethinks Strategy as Conflict and Insecurity Strain Africa’s Development

When Algorithms Meet Biology: Testing AI Agents in Real-World DNA Workflows

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026