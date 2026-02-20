Epstein Estate Agrees to $35 Million Settlement in Class Action Lawsuit

The estate of Jeffrey Epstein has agreed to a settlement of up to $35 million to resolve a class action lawsuit alleging two of his former advisers were complicit in his sex trafficking activities. This development was revealed in a court filing on Thursday.

The lawsuit, initiated by the law firm Boies Schiller Flexner on behalf of Epstein victims, targets Epstein's former lawyer Darren Indyke and accountant Richard Kahn. Both served as executors of Epstein's estate and were accused of enabling his crimes.

While Indyke and Kahn have not admitted wrongdoing, their attorney, Daniel H. Weiner, stated the settlement aims to provide financial relief and finality. The estate had previously established a restitution fund and settled related claims to compensate victims.

