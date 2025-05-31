UN Expert Urges Stronger Action Against Anti-LGBT Violence in Colombia

Despite notable advancements in legal and policy frameworks for the protection of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and other gender-diverse (LGBT) persons, Colombia must intensify its efforts to combat widespread discrimination and violence, said Graeme Reid, the United Nations Independent Expert on protection against violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, following an official visit to the country.

During his fact-finding mission across five cities—Bogotá, Cúcuta, Medellín, Cali, and Barranquilla—Reid engaged with national and local government officials, human rights bodies, civil society organizations, and LGBT individuals, gaining firsthand insights into the lived experiences of gender-diverse communities across the country.

“While serious challenges remain – including violence, stigma, and unequal socioeconomic outcomes for LGBT persons – I was encouraged by the stated commitment of national, regional, and local authorities to advance equality and tackle entrenched barriers,” Reid stated at the conclusion of his visit.

Legal Protections vs. Lived Reality

Colombia has garnered international praise for its progressive legal stance on LGBT rights. The country’s Constitution guarantees equality and non-discrimination, and over the years, the judiciary has expanded protections for same-sex couples and transgender persons. However, Reid emphasized the glaring gap between these legal protections and the everyday reality of many LGBT individuals, particularly in rural areas and conflict-affected zones.

“Social attitudes often lag behind institutional progress,” Reid noted, “and this dissonance enables ongoing discrimination and violence – dynamics further compounded by Colombia’s history of armed conflict and the presence of illegal armed groups in certain regions.”

Trans Women Face Heightened Risk

A key concern expressed by the UN expert was the high level of violence targeting transgender women, who are disproportionately affected by bias-motivated attacks. During his mission, two trans women were killed in separate incidents—one just prior to his arrival and another during his visit—highlighting the continued vulnerability of trans individuals, often in environments where perpetrators act with impunity.

Reid also noted that the intersection of multiple marginalized identities – such as being LGBT and a migrant, Indigenous person, youth, or individual with disabilities – leads to even greater vulnerability and exclusion.

Ground-Level Engagement and Civil Society Collaboration

The visit provided Reid the opportunity to interact with people directly impacted by discrimination and violence. These encounters informed his call for more inclusive public policies, shaped not only by institutional actors but through meaningful collaboration with civil society organizations.

The expert emphasized the importance of improving data collection, analysis, and use, especially data that is disaggregated by sexual orientation and gender identity. This is essential for crafting evidence-based policies, guiding resource allocation, and evaluating program effectiveness.

“Strengthening data systems is critical to developing targeted responses and ensuring that the needs of LGBT communities are accurately reflected in national development agendas,” Reid said.

Acknowledging Progress and Calling for Accountability

Reid acknowledged that Colombia has made significant strides in aligning domestic laws and strategies with international human rights norms, especially through inter-agency cooperation and national equality plans. These include support structures for victims of violence, public awareness campaigns, and institutional training on SOGI (sexual orientation and gender identity) inclusion.

However, he stressed that implementation remains uneven across different regions and that impunity for anti-LGBT violence remains a pressing challenge.

Next Steps: Report to UN Human Rights Council in 2026

Graeme Reid will present a comprehensive report based on his mission to the UN Human Rights Council in June 2026. The report will provide detailed observations and policy recommendations for the Colombian government and other stakeholders to address the gaps in protection, enhance inclusion, and improve justice outcomes for LGBT communities.

His visit and forthcoming report represent a critical opportunity for Colombia to reflect on its achievements and take concrete steps toward fulfilling its constitutional and international human rights obligations.