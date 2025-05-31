Ministry's Response to Tragedy and Communal Tensions in Dakshina Kannada

The coastal district of Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka, has been grappling with severe weather conditions resulting in tragic fatalities and infrastructural damage. Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao announced a compensation package, allocating Rs 5 lakh for families of the deceased, after touring affected areas.

Over the past week, the region has suffered substantial disruptions due to heavy rainfall, resulting in landslides, house collapses, and deadly sea accidents. Rivers have overflowed, prompting evacuations from low-lying areas as homes were flooded.

Aside from weather-related matters, the district is also tackling communal tensions. Minister Rao assured the public of unbiased government action against rising hate speech incidents. However, the tension was palpable during a press conference, where a Muslim leader's demand for action against hate preachers led to a confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)