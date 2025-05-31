Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A New Era in Border Security

Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik lauded 'Operation Sindoor' as a critical milestone in India's border security. During a ceremony, he awarded 13 Rajputana Rifles, 9 Grenadiers, and 31 Assam Rifles for their exceptional service, professional acumen, and community collaboration, highlighting improvements in security and local mentorship initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 31-05-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 16:48 IST
Operation Sindoor: A New Era in Border Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Governor, retired Lieutenant General K. T. Parnaik, described 'Operation Sindoor' as a pivotal turning point in India's border security strategy. Conducted with formidable political and military leadership, the operation has cultivated a robust deterrence doctrine for safeguarding sensitive areas along India's borders.

Governor Parnaik honored the 13 Rajputana Rifles, 9 Grenadiers, and 31 Assam Rifles with the Governor's Citation for their exceptional professionalism and synergy with local administrations. This recognition, presented at the Raj Bhavan, applauded their adept operational capabilities and commitment to community engagement in the region.

The governor praised the armed forces for their efforts to enhance border security through community outreach such as building communal infrastructure and organizing youth sports. He emphasized the effectiveness of military mentorship programs and advocated for sustained advancements in technology and vigilance by the armed forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025