Operation Sindoor: A New Era in Border Security
Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik lauded 'Operation Sindoor' as a critical milestone in India's border security. During a ceremony, he awarded 13 Rajputana Rifles, 9 Grenadiers, and 31 Assam Rifles for their exceptional service, professional acumen, and community collaboration, highlighting improvements in security and local mentorship initiatives.
Arunachal Pradesh Governor, retired Lieutenant General K. T. Parnaik, described 'Operation Sindoor' as a pivotal turning point in India's border security strategy. Conducted with formidable political and military leadership, the operation has cultivated a robust deterrence doctrine for safeguarding sensitive areas along India's borders.
Governor Parnaik honored the 13 Rajputana Rifles, 9 Grenadiers, and 31 Assam Rifles with the Governor's Citation for their exceptional professionalism and synergy with local administrations. This recognition, presented at the Raj Bhavan, applauded their adept operational capabilities and commitment to community engagement in the region.
The governor praised the armed forces for their efforts to enhance border security through community outreach such as building communal infrastructure and organizing youth sports. He emphasized the effectiveness of military mentorship programs and advocated for sustained advancements in technology and vigilance by the armed forces.
