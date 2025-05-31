China's Trust Deficit Strains Defence Ties with the Philippines

China faces a significant trust and credibility deficit in its defense dealings with the Philippines, warned Manila's top defense official. The longstanding tensions are exacerbated by China's growing military influence, posing challenges for diplomacy.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro emphasized the undeniable threat of China's military prowess, a sentiment echoed by U.S. counterpart Pete Hegseth. China's expanding activities in the South China Sea have become increasingly aggressive, with the Philippines witnessing heightened demonstrations of force.

Efforts to engage China diplomatically face hurdles, as Chinese military representatives often adhere to rigid talking points. Teodoro remains optimistic about the U.S.-Philippines alliance, reinforcing their commitment to peacefully deter Chinese aggression. However, achieving breakthroughs remains a distant goal amid regional tensions.