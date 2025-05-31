Delhi Police Crack Down on Cross-Border Espionage Network
Delhi Police have apprehended Hasin, linked to an espionage racket involving the supply of Indian SIM cards to Pakistani intelligence operatives. Hasin, brother of prior arrestee Kasim, allegedly facilitated SIM card activation and exchanged sensitive information with ISI, while aiding family visits to Pakistan.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, Delhi Police have arrested Hasin, aged 42, in connection with a cross-border espionage network linked to Pakistani intelligence operatives. The arrest marks another crucial step in an ongoing investigation, an official confirmed on Saturday.
Hasin's apprehension follows the earlier arrest of his younger brother, Kasim, who was charged with supplying Indian SIM cards to Pakistani operatives for espionage purposes. During interrogation, Hasin reportedly admitted to visiting Pakistan 15 years ago and maintaining contact with ISI officials over the last several years.
Furthermore, investigators revealed that Hasin facilitated the passage of critical information to Pakistani handlers, including sending SIM cards, providing OTPs, and transmitting photographs of Indian Army sites. He is now in police custody, as authorities seek to uncover the full extent of the espionage network, including potential local collaborators.
