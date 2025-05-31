Rajeev Krishna Appointed as New DGP of Uttar Pradesh

In a significant appointment, senior IPS officer Rajeev Krishna has been named as the new Director General of Police for Uttar Pradesh, according to official sources on Saturday.

Krishna, who is currently holding the position of Director General of Vigilance in the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, is from the 1991 IPS batch.

He will be succeeding DGP Prashant Kumar, who is set to retire. This marks a new chapter in the state's policing hierarchy as Krishna takes on this pivotal role.