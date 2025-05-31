Left Menu

Hamas Engages with U.S. Ceasefire Proposal

Hamas positively responds to a ceasefire proposal from U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff, but seeks unspecified amendments, according to a Hamas official.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 31-05-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 21:55 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Hamas has shown a favorable response to a ceasefire proposal for Gaza, presented by U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff. However, the group is requesting certain amendments, according to a Hamas official's statement on Saturday.

The specific amendments being sought by Hamas were not disclosed by the official. This development points to potential negotiations in the conflict-ridden region.

The proposal and Hamas's response signal a possible shift in the ongoing tensions, as stakeholders look for a sustainable resolution in the Middle East.

