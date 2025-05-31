Hamas Engages with U.S. Ceasefire Proposal
Hamas positively responds to a ceasefire proposal from U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff, but seeks unspecified amendments, according to a Hamas official.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 31-05-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 21:55 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Hamas has shown a favorable response to a ceasefire proposal for Gaza, presented by U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff. However, the group is requesting certain amendments, according to a Hamas official's statement on Saturday.
The specific amendments being sought by Hamas were not disclosed by the official. This development points to potential negotiations in the conflict-ridden region.
The proposal and Hamas's response signal a possible shift in the ongoing tensions, as stakeholders look for a sustainable resolution in the Middle East.
- READ MORE ON:
- Hamas
- Gaza
- ceasefire
- Donald Trump
- Steve Witkoff
- Middle East
- proposal
- amendments
- negotiation
- conflict
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Escalation in Gaza: A Tragic Turn Amid Trump's Middle East Visit
Trump's Middle East Tour: Diplomacy Amid Tension
Israeli strikes kill at least 20 people in Gaza as President Trump wraps up his Middle East visit, reports AP.
Mehbooba Mufti Slams Omar Abdullah's Tulbul Project Proposal Amidst India-Pakistan Peace Efforts
Trump's Middle East Gamble: Balancing Politics and Business