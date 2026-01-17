Maharashtra Cabinet Greenlights Key Infrastructure and Development Proposals
On Saturday, Maharashtra's cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, approved a series of ten pivotal proposals. Highlights include continued toll relief for electric vehicles on Atal Setu, significant housing initiatives for Mumbai police personnel, and extensive work on urban transport infrastructure.
The cabinet sanctioned a cost and financial plan for the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP-2), intended to enhance the city's suburban rail and urban transport facilities. Meanwhile, the Council of Ministers has committed to facilitating 40,000-45,000 government homes for police personnel, a project developed over five crore sq ft at an estimated Rs 20,000 crore.
Further noteworthy decisions include the Bembla river irrigation project, the establishment of an agricultural export hub, the setting up of MAHIMA for enhancing youth employment opportunities, and the procurement of electric buses under the PM e-Drive scheme. The aim is a comprehensive bolster to Maharashtra's infrastructure and economic landscape.
