Left Menu

Maharashtra Cabinet Greenlights Key Infrastructure and Development Proposals

The Maharashtra cabinet, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, approved 10 major proposals, including toll relief for electric vehicles, housing for Mumbai police, irrigation projects, and export hubs. The cabinet also focused on urban transport, employment, and agricultural development initiatives to boost state infrastructure and economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-01-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 18:53 IST
Maharashtra Cabinet Greenlights Key Infrastructure and Development Proposals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Maharashtra's cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, approved a series of ten pivotal proposals. Highlights include continued toll relief for electric vehicles on Atal Setu, significant housing initiatives for Mumbai police personnel, and extensive work on urban transport infrastructure.

The cabinet sanctioned a cost and financial plan for the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP-2), intended to enhance the city's suburban rail and urban transport facilities. Meanwhile, the Council of Ministers has committed to facilitating 40,000-45,000 government homes for police personnel, a project developed over five crore sq ft at an estimated Rs 20,000 crore.

Further noteworthy decisions include the Bembla river irrigation project, the establishment of an agricultural export hub, the setting up of MAHIMA for enhancing youth employment opportunities, and the procurement of electric buses under the PM e-Drive scheme. The aim is a comprehensive bolster to Maharashtra's infrastructure and economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026