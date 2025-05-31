Operation Shield: Enhancing Wartime Preparedness Across India's Western Border

Operation Shield saw extensive wartime preparedness drills across India's western border states, including Jammu and Kashmir, and Gujarat. The exercises involved air raid simulations, drone attack scenarios, and blackout rehearsals, aimed at enhancing emergency response capabilities.

Over 10,000 Civil Defence volunteers participated in the mock drills, working closely with entities like the NCC, NSS, and Home Guards to simulate real-time emergency responses. Scenes included evacuations and firefighting, strengthening coordinated efforts of agencies.

States like Punjab and Haryana, along with Union Territory Chandigarh, hosted scenarios such as military station drone attacks and air raid warnings, highlighting the importance of readiness amidst national security concerns. The exercises were a test of efficiency for emergency response mechanisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)