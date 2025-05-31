Left Menu

Operation Shield: Enhancing Wartime Preparedness Across India's Western Border

Operation Shield conducted extensive mock drills in regions along India's western border, including Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, and Punjab, to enhance wartime emergency preparedness. The exercises involved air raid simulations, drone attack scenarios, and blackout rehearsals, engaging over 10,000 Civil Defence volunteers in coordinated emergency responses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh/Jaipur | Updated: 31-05-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 22:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Over 10,000 Civil Defence volunteers participated in the mock drills, working closely with entities like the NCC, NSS, and Home Guards to simulate real-time emergency responses. Scenes included evacuations and firefighting, strengthening coordinated efforts of agencies.

States like Punjab and Haryana, along with Union Territory Chandigarh, hosted scenarios such as military station drone attacks and air raid warnings, highlighting the importance of readiness amidst national security concerns. The exercises were a test of efficiency for emergency response mechanisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

