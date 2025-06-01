Left Menu

The Threat That Wasn't: Unraveling a Presidential Kill Plot

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's claim about an immigrant threatening President Trump is falling apart. Investigations suggest Ramon Morales Reyes is being framed to prevent his testimony in an assault trial. Despite the dubious letter, Morales remains in custody amid ongoing legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-06-2025 01:48 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 01:48 IST
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's dramatic announcement has come under scrutiny as her claim of an immigrant threatening President Donald Trump begins to disintegrate. Noem initially revealed the arrest of a 54-year-old man for threatening Trump and planning to return to Mexico. The story quickly became a media sensation.

However, investigators now suspect the man, Ramon Morales Reyes, was set up to ensure his deportation to obstruct him from testifying in an assault case. An anonymous source revealed to The Associated Press that Reyes's handwriting didn't match the threatening letter's script, casting doubt on the allegations.

Despite discrepancies, Homeland Security issued a statement reaffirming the ongoing investigation while Morales remains detained. Attorney Kime Abduli, advocating for Reyes's release, insists there is no basis for the accusations, pointing out his lack of formal education and language skills. The Milwaukee Police Department continues to investigate potential identity theft related to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

