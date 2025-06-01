Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Germany's newly appointed Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington this Thursday, as confirmed by officials from both nations. This visit marks Merz's first trip to the United States since taking office on May 6.

The timing of this diplomatic engagement is noteworthy, given the heightened tensions between Germany and the United States. These tensions are primarily centered around disagreements on trade policies and responses to the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine.

Both a spokesperson from the German government and a White House official have confirmed the planned discussions, which are highly anticipated as the leaders aim to bolster trans-Atlantic relations amidst these pressing global issues.