Unprecedented Drone Attack Shakes Siberia

A drone attack targeted a military unit in Sredny, Irkutsk, marking Siberia's first such incident, reports regional governor Igor Kobzev. The launch site has been secured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 01-06-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 16:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

A military unit stationed in the Sredny settlement of Russia's Irkutsk region came under attack from drones, regional governor Igor Kobzev reported on Sunday. This marks the first occurrence of such an incident in Siberia.

In a statement, Kobzev indicated that authorities have already located and blocked the source of the drone launch, offering some reassurance amid rising tensions.

This unprecedented event in the region raises questions about security measures and drone warfare expansion.

