Unprecedented Drone Attack Shakes Siberia
A drone attack targeted a military unit in Sredny, Irkutsk, marking Siberia's first such incident, reports regional governor Igor Kobzev. The launch site has been secured.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 01-06-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 16:56 IST
- Country:
- Russia
A military unit stationed in the Sredny settlement of Russia's Irkutsk region came under attack from drones, regional governor Igor Kobzev reported on Sunday. This marks the first occurrence of such an incident in Siberia.
In a statement, Kobzev indicated that authorities have already located and blocked the source of the drone launch, offering some reassurance amid rising tensions.
This unprecedented event in the region raises questions about security measures and drone warfare expansion.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Outcry Over 13-Year Russian Prison Sentence for Australian in Ukraine
Tragedy Strikes as Russian Attack Hits Ukrainian Civilian Bus
Ukraine and Russia: A Fragile Diplomatic Dance in Istanbul Showdown
Russian Drone Strike Escalates Tensions After Peace Talks
Historic Russia-Arab Summit: Bridging the Diplomatic Divide