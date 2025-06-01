Unprecedented Drone Attack Shakes Siberia

A military unit stationed in the Sredny settlement of Russia's Irkutsk region came under attack from drones, regional governor Igor Kobzev reported on Sunday. This marks the first occurrence of such an incident in Siberia.

In a statement, Kobzev indicated that authorities have already located and blocked the source of the drone launch, offering some reassurance amid rising tensions.

This unprecedented event in the region raises questions about security measures and drone warfare expansion.