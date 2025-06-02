Left Menu

Terror on Pearl Street: Boulder Burns Attack Sparks National Outcry

A suspect was arrested following a 'targeted terror attack' in Boulder, Colorado, where multiple people suffered burns. Authorities are investigating the incident near a demonstration concerning Israeli hostages in Gaza. The attack has intensified discussions on antisemitism amid rising tensions in the U.S. over the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.

Updated: 02-06-2025 05:03 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 05:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Authorities in Boulder, Colorado, apprehended a male suspect Sunday following a violent attack that resulted in multiple burn victims. Described by the FBI director as a 'targeted terror attack,' the incident coincided with a demonstration for Israeli hostages in Gaza.

Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn noted that the information remains preliminary, with multiple victims enduring varying degrees of burns. FBI Director Kash Patel and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser characterized the incident as a hate crime, reflecting broader tensions amid the Israel-Gaza conflict.

The incident has sparked a national conversation about antisemitism, with prominent figures like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Colorado Governor Jared Polis condemning the act. This attack follows recent violent incidents linked to the conflict, fueling further polarization across the United States.

