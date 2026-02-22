Intruder Shot at Mar-a-Lago Sparks FBI Investigation and Political Outcry
An armed man was killed after entering Mar-a-Lago, President Trump's resort. While Trump was not present, the incident has drawn a strong FBI response and political criticism. The suspect, Austin Tucker Martin, was reported missing by his family and had no known affiliations with law enforcement.
- Country:
- United States
An armed intruder, identified as Austin Tucker Martin, was shot and killed when he breached the secure perimeter of Mar-a-Lago, the Florida resort owned by former President Donald Trump.
While Trump was at the White House at the time, the incident has prompted a robust investigation, with FBI Director Kash Patel pledging to 'dedicate all necessary resources.' The Secret Service and Palm Beach County Sheriff's office have also been involved, with officials confirming that the suspect aimed a shotgun at agents before being neutralized.
The event has further fueled political tensions, with remarks from the White House press secretary and the Treasury Secretary condemning Democratic rhetoric amid ongoing concerns over political violence in the US.
