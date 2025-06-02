Terror Unleashed: Violent Attack at Pro-Israel Demonstration in Boulder

A violent incident at a pro-Israel demonstration in Boulder, Colorado left six people injured on Sunday. A man, identified as 45-year-old Mohamed Soliman, threw incendiary devices into the crowd while shouting "Free Palestine." Victims aged 67 to 88 were hospitalized, with one in critical condition. Authorities classify the event as a targeted terrorist act driven by hate, according to FBI and state officials.

The demonstration, organized by 'Run for Their Lives' to remember Israeli hostages in Gaza, had been peaceful until the attack at the Pearl Street Mall. This reflects the heightened tensions in the U.S. over the Israel-Gaza conflict, sparking an increase in antisemitic hate crimes and heated political debates.

Mohamed Soliman's immigration status was scrutinized following the attack, with comments from political figures calling for stricter immigration controls. The attack sent shockwaves through local communities, prompting officials to condemn the violence and stand against antisemitism. Colorado Governor Jared Polis and others express their horror at the incident, emphasizing the rising threat of hate-fueled violence.