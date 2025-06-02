Left Menu

Jihadist Uprising: Sahel's Ongoing Turmoil

An Al Qaeda-linked group, JNIM, claimed an attack on a Malian base, killing over 30 soldiers. With over 400 soldiers killed since May, instability plagues Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, nations under junta rule. JNIM continues to launch assaults, highlighting regional insecurity and complex international military alignments.

An Al Qaeda-linked rebel group, Jama'a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin (JNIM), has claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on a military base in Mali on Sunday. According to reliable sources, over 30 soldiers lost their lives as a result of the assault.

JNIM reportedly captured the Boulkessi base, near the Burkina Faso border. The Malian army was reportedly forced to retreat following the attack, which marks another instance of increasing insecurity in the region.

The ongoing insurgency has led to the killing of over 400 soldiers across Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso since May. Despite cutting ties with Western nations and aligning with Russia for military support, these nations continue to grapple with an escalating jihadist threat that has displaced millions.

