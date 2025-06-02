Minister Hlabisa Launches 2025 Initiation Season With Firm Warning on Compliance

As South Africa ushers in the 2025 winter customary initiation season, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Velenkosini Hlabisa, has issued a strong message to legal initiation schools and communities across the country: compliance with the law is non-negotiable, and any breach will be met with swift action.

Speaking during the official launch of the season held in Bloemfontein, Free State, Minister Hlabisa emphasized that registration does not equate to immunity, and that any initiation school operating outside the law, disregarding safety protocols, or endangering lives will be shut down without hesitation.

“Any school that contravenes the law, disregards safety regulations or endangers lives will be closed without hesitation. The law is unequivocal and applies to all,” the Minister asserted.

A Season of Renewal and Responsibility

The 2025 winter season is launched under the theme “Mabaye Bephila, Babuye Bephila” — a profound call for initiates to "Go in Alive, Return Alive." This slogan encapsulates the season’s core mission: to uphold the sanctity of the initiation tradition while prioritizing the safety, health, and dignity of every young participant.

Hlabisa's address called upon parents, traditional leaders, caregivers, and community members to remain alert and proactive. He urged them to report any signs of abuse, misconduct, or deviation from the legal framework to authorities.

“We cannot afford to lose more lives due to neglect, illegal practices, or outdated methods,” he said.

Lessons from Tragedy

The launch comes in the shadow of a grim 2024 initiation season, during which 94 young lives were lost, and 11 individuals suffered amputations, primarily in the Eastern Cape and Free State provinces. These incidents, largely caused by unregulated schools, dehydration, infections, and medical neglect, sparked national outrage and renewed calls for reform.

Hlabisa reaffirmed the government’s firm stance on enforcing the Customary Initiation Act of 2021, which lays down a comprehensive legal and operational framework to protect initiates and uphold the cultural value of the practice. The Act mandates a multi-sectoral approach involving law enforcement, health officials, educators, and community leaders.

Strategic Measures for 2025

Minister Hlabisa outlined a series of strategic interventions to ensure a safer and more regulated initiation season in 2025:

Mandatory registration and verification of all initiation schools.

Comprehensive medical screening for initiates prior to admission.

Training and vetting of traditional surgeons and caregivers to ensure competency and adherence to medical standards.

Establishment of monitoring units and rapid emergency response teams to act swiftly in the event of complications.

Strict enforcement of health protocols, including hydration, hygiene, and protection from hypothermia.

In addition, Hlabisa announced enhanced intergovernmental collaboration to ensure efficient implementation of these measures.

Departmental Roles and Community Involvement

A detailed breakdown of departmental responsibilities was provided during the launch:

The Department of Health will provide clinical support and conduct on-site medical evaluations.

The Department of Basic Education will ensure minimal disruption to schooling and aid in family outreach and engagement.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) is tasked with the closure of illegal initiation schools and the protection of vulnerable youth.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will pursue criminal charges against violators, including those who operate unregistered schools or engage in abuse.

Provincial CoGTA departments will act as the coordinating bodies for oversight, monitoring, and sustained community education efforts.

Hlabisa emphasized that the collective commitment of all stakeholders is vital for restoring confidence in the traditional practice and preventing further loss of life.

A Nation in Mourning and Resolve

The Minister also extended heartfelt condolences to the family of Olorato Mongale, a youth from Gauteng who was tragically kidnapped and killed the previous week. His death, although not tied directly to an initiation school, served as a chilling reminder of the vulnerabilities young people face.

“We mourn with the Mongale family and we call for swift, decisive action to bring those responsible to justice. This tragedy highlights the urgency of protecting our youth through strong institutions and vigilant communities,” Hlabisa stated.

A Cultural Rite Reimagined

While initiation remains a deeply respected cultural tradition, the government has made it clear that culture must evolve alongside societal progress. The goal is not to eradicate the practice but to preserve it with dignity, legality, and safety.

The 2025 campaign aims to balance tradition and transformation, allowing initiates to experience their passage to manhood in an environment that honors ancestral customs while meeting modern health and safety standards.

Hlabisa concluded with a message of hope, stating that through partnership, discipline, and shared accountability, this season can be “a model for future generations — a season remembered not for loss, but for life.”