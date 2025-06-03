UPDATE 1-Explosion reported near Catholic shrine in Uganda's capital

An explosion was heard near a Roman Catholic shrine in Uganda's capital on Tuesday morning, Ugandan media reported, and the army said two armed people were "neutralized" in the Munyonyo suburb ahead of celebrations for the Martyrs Day public holiday.

The blast killed at least two people, the Daily Monitor newspaper reported. NBS Television said the explosion was caused by a suspected bomb near the Munyonyo Martyrs' Shrine in the south of the city. A Ugandan army spokesman wrote on X that a "counter-terrorism unit this morning intercepted and neutralized two armed terrorists in Munyonyo, an upscale city suburb."

NTV Uganda said that authorities had restricted public access to the area around the shrine after the explosion. "The security services are on heightened alert to ensure the Martyrs Day celebrations proceed without disruption," the army spokesman added.

