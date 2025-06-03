Left Menu

Stalled Dreams: The Challenge of Proof-of-Citizenship Voting Laws

Efforts to mandate proof of citizenship for voter registration, a priority for former President Trump and Republicans, have faced significant legislative and judicial hurdles. Despite increased state-level activity, bills have struggled to pass, revealing concerns about disenfranchisement and the effectiveness of such measures.

  • United States

Efforts to mandate proof of citizenship before voter registration, once a priority for former President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans, have encountered formidable obstacles both legislatively and judicially.

An executive order from Trump has been blocked by a judge, and federal legislation remains stalled in the Senate. State-level initiatives have also struggled to advance.

Meanwhile, voting rights groups claim that these measures threaten to disenfranchise millions by imposing burdensome documentation requirements.

