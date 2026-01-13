Left Menu

Spain Tightens Reins on AI Deepfakes with New Legislation

Spain's cabinet has approved draft legislation to curb AI deepfakes and enforce stricter consent rules for images, amidst growing European efforts to regulate AI-generated sexual content. The bill mandates consent for image use, especially for those under 16, and addresses AI's role in advertising.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 13-01-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 19:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

In a decisive move against AI-generated content misuse, Spain's cabinet approved draft legislation targeting AI deepfakes and reinforcing consent protocols for image usage. This legislation comes amid a broader European crackdown on AI-induced sexual content, aiming to protect individuals, especially minors, online.

The proposed law, which still requires further consultations, sets a minimum age of 16 for image consent and restricts the non-consensual reuse of online images. Justice Minister Felix Bolanos emphasized the legislation's intent to prevent misuse of personal and family images shared on social media.

The reform also directly tackles the commercial exploitation of AI-generated images and voices, disallowing their use without explicit consent, except for satirical or fictional purposes involving public figures, provided they're clearly marked as AI-generated.

