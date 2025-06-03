Major Anti-Narcotics Bust Uncovers Cross-State Drug Network

In a significant breakthrough, Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) officers apprehended Mohammad Nasir, an interstate drug smuggler, on Tuesday. Burdened with nearly four kilograms of charas, Nasir's arrest occurred along the Srinagar-Jammu national highway at Nagrota, a critical drug trafficking corridor.

Senior Superintendent of Police Anwar-ul-Haq revealed that Nasir's arrest was part of a broader crackdown on a network dealing in cannabis derivatives. Authorities seized his motorcycle, which was meticulously modified to conceal the narcotics, indicating the sophisticated methods employed by drug syndicates.

The operation underscores ANTF's relentless efforts to thwart narcotics trafficking in the Union Territory. Public cooperation is sought to identify suspicious activities and help combat the severe drug threat alongside militancy, as underscored by recent heroin seizures in Udhampur and Jammu.