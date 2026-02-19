Punjab's Anti-Narcotics Task Force Gets a Technological Boost

The Punjab Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, inaugurated a newly constructed building for the Anti-Narcotics Task Force in Jalandhar on Thursday, signifying a significant stride in combating drug trafficking in the region.

This state-of-the-art facility, built at a cost of Rs 1.60 crore and covering an area of approximately 9,000 square feet, is designed to bolster the task force's operational capabilities. It features offices for senior officers, investigative officers, support staff, and includes a modern conference room, all aimed at enhancing the unit's efficiency.

DGP Yadav stated that the new facility is equipped with advanced tools and systems such as mobile and computer forensics, data analysis, and technical interception equipment. This initiative is part of a broader drive against drug crime, which has resulted in the registration of over 35,000 FIRs and the arrest of more than 50,000 smugglers since March 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)