Left Menu

Punjab's Anti-Narcotics Task Force Gets a Technological Boost

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav inaugurated a state-of-the-art building for the Anti-Narcotics Task Force in Jalandhar, aimed at enhancing operational efficiency in combating drug trafficking. The facility includes advanced technical tools and a dedicated team to dismantle narcotics networks effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-02-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 22:20 IST
Punjab's Anti-Narcotics Task Force Gets a Technological Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, inaugurated a newly constructed building for the Anti-Narcotics Task Force in Jalandhar on Thursday, signifying a significant stride in combating drug trafficking in the region.

This state-of-the-art facility, built at a cost of Rs 1.60 crore and covering an area of approximately 9,000 square feet, is designed to bolster the task force's operational capabilities. It features offices for senior officers, investigative officers, support staff, and includes a modern conference room, all aimed at enhancing the unit's efficiency.

DGP Yadav stated that the new facility is equipped with advanced tools and systems such as mobile and computer forensics, data analysis, and technical interception equipment. This initiative is part of a broader drive against drug crime, which has resulted in the registration of over 35,000 FIRs and the arrest of more than 50,000 smugglers since March 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Tensions: Palestinian-American Teen Killed in West Bank Incident

Rising Tensions: Palestinian-American Teen Killed in West Bank Incident

 Global
2
Visa Denial Foils Belarus' Participation in Trump's Peace Initiative

Visa Denial Foils Belarus' Participation in Trump's Peace Initiative

 Global
3
Controversy and Change at the CDC's Vaccine Advisory Committee

Controversy and Change at the CDC's Vaccine Advisory Committee

 Global
4
Former Prince Andrew Arrested on Misconduct Charges

Former Prince Andrew Arrested on Misconduct Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026