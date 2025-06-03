A senior official from Cuba has criticized the Trump administration, accusing it of heightening tensions between Washington and Havana. Johana Tablada, deputy director for U.S. affairs in Cuba's foreign ministry, voiced concerns of an intentional provocation for military confrontation.

Speaking at the Cuban Embassy in Washington, Tablada emphasized that an armed conflict with the U.S. is ill-advised. She claims the Cuban government is attempting to pacify the situation, but the current U.S. administration's actions suggest deeper motives to undermine bilateral relations.

Officials under President Donald Trump's administration have reversed policies of previous administrations, further straining the relationship by adding Cuba back on the State Sponsors of Terrorism list and restricting migration programs. Despite these actions, the U.S. State Department did not comment on the accusations. Tablada's statements echo fears of fostering unrest within Cuba and invite scrutiny of U.S. foreign policy tactics.

