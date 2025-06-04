Left Menu

Federal Custody: Family of Colorado Molotov Attack Suspect Detained

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, charged with attacking a pro-Israel rally in Colorado, was in the U.S. illegally. His family has been detained by ICE. Authorities are investigating their potential knowledge of the attack. Soliman, who acted alone, used Molotov cocktails, claiming a desire to 'kill all Zionist people.'

04-06-2025
The family of Mohamed Sabry Soliman, the Egyptian man accused of hurling gasoline bombs at a pro-Israel rally in Colorado, was detained by federal authorities on Tuesday, according to officials.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem revealed through a social media post that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) took Soliman's family into custody. Soliman, living in Colorado Springs, overstayed his tourist visa and expired work permit. Noem stated efforts are underway to determine the family's knowledge of or involvement in this act of violence.

The incident unfolded at a Boulder event organized to spotlight Israeli hostages seized by Hamas. Soliman admitted his intent was to 'kill all Zionist people.' Having taken firearms training but unable to acquire guns, he crafted Molotov cocktails using YouTube tutorials. Soliman, believed to have no prior law enforcement encounters, acted alone in the Sunday attack, which injured 12 people.

