Scarred Lands: South Sudan's Ongoing Struggle Amidst Airstrikes

Wiyuach Makuach, having lost an arm in a harrowing airstrike, sits in a dimly lit hospital room in Akobo, South Sudan, near the Ethiopian border. The fires of the May 3rd bombing still haunt her as she recovers from her injuries.

The attack targeted a hospital in the northern Fangak region, resulting in seven casualties, including in a Doctors Without Borders facility. The bombings reflect a disturbing pattern of airstrikes that have left civilians like Makuach caught in the crossfire of the army's clashes with militia groups.

UN officials voice dire warnings over escalating violence forcing mass displacements. In recent months, 65,000 South Sudanese have been internally displaced, with another 100,000 fleeing to neighboring countries. Aid workers and medical professionals work relentlessly to support the wounded, though logistical challenges mount.

