Left Menu

Gaza's Endless Struggle: Floods, Displacement, and Insufficient Aid

Palestinians in Gaza face severe challenges as heavy rains flood camps, collapse buildings, and claim lives. The battered enclave, already ravaged by conflict, struggles to cope with inadequate shelter and insufficient aid, leaving thousands vulnerable to harsh winter conditions. Calls for increased humanitarian support intensify amid ongoing adversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 17-12-2025 00:30 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 00:30 IST
Gaza's Endless Struggle: Floods, Displacement, and Insufficient Aid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Palestinians in Gaza are grappling with the aftermath of torrential rains that have flooded the enclave, leading to the collapse of already fragile buildings and resulting in at least 12 fatalities, including a newborn. The catastrophic weather, delivering over 150 milliliters (9 inches) of rain in some areas last week, has turned dirt roads into mudslides, and inundated makeshift tent camps used by those displaced by the lasting conflict.

Gaza's overcrowded camps, lacking proper infrastructure, failed to withstand the deluge. The Gaza Health Ministry confirmed a two-week-old succumbed to hypothermia, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region. Further complicating the plight, Israeli strikes had previously damaged many homes, leaving vulnerable populations with few shelters from the elements.

Aid continues to be insufficient, despite a ceasefire in place for two months. While Israeli authorities assert aid shipments have reached Gaza, various groups, including the Shelter Cluster led by the Norwegian Refugee Council, argue the actual deliveries fall far short of need, lacking essential winter protections. The ongoing hardship looks set to intensify as families frantically seek refuge from the worsening weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025