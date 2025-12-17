Gaza's Endless Struggle: Floods, Displacement, and Insufficient Aid

Palestinians in Gaza are grappling with the aftermath of torrential rains that have flooded the enclave, leading to the collapse of already fragile buildings and resulting in at least 12 fatalities, including a newborn. The catastrophic weather, delivering over 150 milliliters (9 inches) of rain in some areas last week, has turned dirt roads into mudslides, and inundated makeshift tent camps used by those displaced by the lasting conflict.

Gaza's overcrowded camps, lacking proper infrastructure, failed to withstand the deluge. The Gaza Health Ministry confirmed a two-week-old succumbed to hypothermia, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region. Further complicating the plight, Israeli strikes had previously damaged many homes, leaving vulnerable populations with few shelters from the elements.

Aid continues to be insufficient, despite a ceasefire in place for two months. While Israeli authorities assert aid shipments have reached Gaza, various groups, including the Shelter Cluster led by the Norwegian Refugee Council, argue the actual deliveries fall far short of need, lacking essential winter protections. The ongoing hardship looks set to intensify as families frantically seek refuge from the worsening weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)