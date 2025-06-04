Left Menu

Brazil's New Quota Law: A Step Towards Diversity

Brazil has enacted a new law increasing the affirmative action quota for government jobs for Blacks from 20% to 30% and including Indigenous and Afro-Brazilian descendants. The law, signed by President Lula, aims to reflect societal diversity in public offices. The quota will be revised in 2035.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 04-06-2025 04:48 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 04:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark move to promote diversity, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva enacted a new law on Tuesday that amplifies affirmative action policies in the country. The legislation raises the quota for government jobs reserved for Blacks from 20% to 30%, adding Indigenous and Afro-Brazilian descendants as beneficiaries.

These changes impact candidates applying for permanent and public employment roles across Brazil's federal administration, agencies, public foundations, public companies, and state-run mixed-capital companies. The quota, approved by Congress, is set to be re-evaluated in 2035.

At the signing ceremony in Brasilia, Lula emphasized the need for equitable representation in public offices, citing a continued shortfall in diversity. He highlighted that despite some progress, Black and mixed-race communities remain underrepresented and often occupy lower-wage roles. The new law aims to address these disparities amid an ongoing shortage of government job openings over the past decade.

