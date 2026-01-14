Garuda Aerospace and BEL Join Forces for Indigenous UAS Development
Garuda Aerospace and Bharat Electronics Limited signed an MoU to enhance India's UAS capabilities for defence. The collaboration aims to leverage BEL's defence expertise with Garuda's drone technology, aligning with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative for self-reliance. A future Teaming Agreement will detail the partnership's engagement terms.
Chennai, 14 December, 2026 - In a significant step towards bolstering India's defence capabilities, Garuda Aerospace and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) have formalized a collaboration. The two companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work together on Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) for the Indian Defence Forces and central security agencies.
Under the MoU, BEL takes the reins as Team Leader and Lead Bidder, while Garuda Aerospace joins as the Technology and Teaming Partner. This partnership aims to blend BEL's seasoned experience in defence electronics with Garuda's cutting-edge drone technology to meet India's evolving security needs.
The move supports India's self-reliance goals outlined in the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Future agreements between the parties will define specific roles and responsibilities, paving the way for innovative, indigenous solutions in the defence sector. The partnership underscores a commitment to indigenous development and mission-critical solutions.