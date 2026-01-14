Left Menu

Garuda Aerospace and BEL Join Forces for Indigenous UAS Development

Garuda Aerospace and Bharat Electronics Limited signed an MoU to enhance India's UAS capabilities for defence. The collaboration aims to leverage BEL's defence expertise with Garuda's drone technology, aligning with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative for self-reliance. A future Teaming Agreement will detail the partnership's engagement terms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-01-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 19:59 IST
Garuda Aerospace and BEL Join Forces for Indigenous UAS Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, 14 December, 2026 - In a significant step towards bolstering India's defence capabilities, Garuda Aerospace and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) have formalized a collaboration. The two companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work together on Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) for the Indian Defence Forces and central security agencies.

Under the MoU, BEL takes the reins as Team Leader and Lead Bidder, while Garuda Aerospace joins as the Technology and Teaming Partner. This partnership aims to blend BEL's seasoned experience in defence electronics with Garuda's cutting-edge drone technology to meet India's evolving security needs.

The move supports India's self-reliance goals outlined in the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Future agreements between the parties will define specific roles and responsibilities, paving the way for innovative, indigenous solutions in the defence sector. The partnership underscores a commitment to indigenous development and mission-critical solutions.

TRENDING

1
Foxconn and HCL Launch India Chip Private Limited

Foxconn and HCL Launch India Chip Private Limited

 India
2
Delhi's Frosty Spell: Chilling Weather and Poor Air Quality

Delhi's Frosty Spell: Chilling Weather and Poor Air Quality

 India
3
FBI Raid Targets Washington Post Journalist in Leaked Information Probe

FBI Raid Targets Washington Post Journalist in Leaked Information Probe

 United States
4
Trump's Warning to Nigeria: Controversy Over Christian Protection

Trump's Warning to Nigeria: Controversy Over Christian Protection

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026