Garuda Aerospace and BEL Join Forces for Indigenous UAS Development

Chennai, 14 December, 2026 - In a significant step towards bolstering India's defence capabilities, Garuda Aerospace and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) have formalized a collaboration. The two companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work together on Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) for the Indian Defence Forces and central security agencies.

Under the MoU, BEL takes the reins as Team Leader and Lead Bidder, while Garuda Aerospace joins as the Technology and Teaming Partner. This partnership aims to blend BEL's seasoned experience in defence electronics with Garuda's cutting-edge drone technology to meet India's evolving security needs.

The move supports India's self-reliance goals outlined in the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Future agreements between the parties will define specific roles and responsibilities, paving the way for innovative, indigenous solutions in the defence sector. The partnership underscores a commitment to indigenous development and mission-critical solutions.