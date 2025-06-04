Left Menu

Espionage Nexus: The YouTuber's Shadowy Ties

Punjab YouTuber Jasbir Singh has been arrested for involvement with a Pakistani espionage network. Linked to influencer Jyoti Malhotra, Singh had traveled to Pakistan and was in contact with intelligence operatives. This arrest follows Malhotra's capture and is part of a broader investigation into espionage activities connected to a recent terror attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-06-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 11:05 IST
Espionage Nexus: The YouTuber's Shadowy Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Punjab-based YouTuber has been apprehended as authorities unveil an espionage network linked to him. Jasbir Singh, a Rupnagar resident operating the YouTube channel 'Jaan Mahal', is associated with a Pakistani Intelligence Operative, according to Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav.

Singh maintained connections with Haryana influencer Jyoti Malhotra, earlier detained for espionage. His networks included Ehsan-ur-Rahim, a Pakistani national expelled from India's diplomatic mission due to espionage charges.

Singh's frequent travels to Pakistan and interactions with military personnel raise red flags. Following Malhotra's arrest, Singh's attempt to erase communications underscores his espionage involvement. Ongoing investigations aim to dismantle the terror-linked network, amid heightened tensions following a recent attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025