Espionage Nexus: The YouTuber's Shadowy Ties
Punjab YouTuber Jasbir Singh has been arrested for involvement with a Pakistani espionage network. Linked to influencer Jyoti Malhotra, Singh had traveled to Pakistan and was in contact with intelligence operatives. This arrest follows Malhotra's capture and is part of a broader investigation into espionage activities connected to a recent terror attack.
A Punjab-based YouTuber has been apprehended as authorities unveil an espionage network linked to him. Jasbir Singh, a Rupnagar resident operating the YouTube channel 'Jaan Mahal', is associated with a Pakistani Intelligence Operative, according to Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav.
Singh maintained connections with Haryana influencer Jyoti Malhotra, earlier detained for espionage. His networks included Ehsan-ur-Rahim, a Pakistani national expelled from India's diplomatic mission due to espionage charges.
Singh's frequent travels to Pakistan and interactions with military personnel raise red flags. Following Malhotra's arrest, Singh's attempt to erase communications underscores his espionage involvement. Ongoing investigations aim to dismantle the terror-linked network, amid heightened tensions following a recent attack.
