Echoes of Tiananmen: Global Leaders Remember 1989 Crackdown

On the 36th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown, Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio paid tribute to the courage of those involved in the pro-democracy protests. While Beijing maintains silence over the tragic event, Taiwan and the U.S. continue to call for recognition and accountability for the lives lost in 1989.

Public commemorations occur in cities like Taipei, where Taiwan's leaders often criticize China and emphasize the universal value of human rights. Lai Ching-te highlighted the importance of preserving the memory of Tiananmen and criticized authoritarian regimes for burying historical truths.

In contrast, China reinforces its restrictions, with heightened security in sensitive regions, including Tiananmen Square and Hong Kong. The Chinese government's strict censorship of discussions around the historic event underscores its persistent refusal to address the crackdown. International voices, meanwhile, press on to ensure the episode is not forgotten.

(With inputs from agencies.)