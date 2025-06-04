Left Menu

Tragic Shooting Sparks Protest in Hardoi: 70-Year-Old Woman Killed

A 70-year-old woman named Ramshri was shot dead in Hardoi district after being chased by Pancham, a convict out on parole. The incident led to a roadblock protest by her family demanding justice. Police are actively investigating and searching for the suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hardoi | Updated: 04-06-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 16:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 70-year-old woman was tragically shot dead in Hardoi district, prompting her family to stage a protest demanding justice, authorities reported.

Ramshri, the victim, was selling khoya in Israpur village when Pancham, a parolee, allegedly pursued and fatally shot her. The attack took place despite her attempt to seek refuge in a neighbor's home.

Following the incident, an angry roadblock protest ensued as family members demanded immediate arrest of the assailant. Police have launched an intensive search for Pancham and are taking all necessary legal actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

