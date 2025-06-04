Local News Channel Owner Arrested in Extortion Case

In Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh, a high-profile arrest has made headlines. Amir Chand Dogra, owner of a local news channel, faces extortion charges following a State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau operation.

Dogra's arrest came after he allegedly demanded Rs 15 lakh and an Audi car to suppress a controversial video. The alleged wrongdoing involved threats to defame local resident Bhuvnesh Chand Sood.

The investigation is ongoing under Section 308(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Superintendent of Police in Dharamshala confirmed the arrest, marking a significant breakthrough in the case.

