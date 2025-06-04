Left Menu

Local News Channel Owner Arrested in Extortion Case

The owner of a local news channel in Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh, Amir Chand Dogra, was arrested for extortion. He allegedly demanded Rs 15 lakh and an Audi car to not air a manipulated video. A sting operation by the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau led to his capture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamsala | Updated: 04-06-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 16:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh, a high-profile arrest has made headlines. Amir Chand Dogra, owner of a local news channel, faces extortion charges following a State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau operation.

Dogra's arrest came after he allegedly demanded Rs 15 lakh and an Audi car to suppress a controversial video. The alleged wrongdoing involved threats to defame local resident Bhuvnesh Chand Sood.

The investigation is ongoing under Section 308(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Superintendent of Police in Dharamshala confirmed the arrest, marking a significant breakthrough in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

