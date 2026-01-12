Left Menu

China's Unwavering Anti-Corruption Battle: A Fight Against Graft

President Xi Jinping emphasizes China’s relentless pursuit against corruption as essential for national progress. The anti-graft efforts have seen high-profile arrests, targeting both top officials and lower-ranking workers. Yet questions linger over the need for sustainable institutional frameworks to ensure long-term success in curbing corruption.

President Xi Jinping reiterated China's commitment to its anti-corruption campaign, describing it as essential to the nation's future. On Monday, Xi highlighted the campaign's successes and the challenges ahead, reinforcing its significance in the development of Chinese society.

The campaign has resulted in numerous high-profile investigations, including the arrest of former securities regulator chief Yi Huiman and ex-aviation head Liu Shaoyong. Xi stressed that combating corruption is vital to maintaining discipline within the ruling Communist Party and emphasized the campaign's expansion to more sectors.

Despite notable strides, critics argue that China's anti-corruption efforts need more robust institutional frameworks. Experts, such as Alfred Wu from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, suggest independent oversight mechanisms as essential for ensuring lasting impact beyond the current campaign's reach.

