The Chinese government is intensifying its crackdown on corruption, aiming to prevent misconduct before it grows into full-fledged graft. A state-produced documentary features the fall of former Agriculture Minister Tang Renjian, who received a suspended death sentence for accepting over 268 million yuan in bribes.

Tang's lavish lifestyle, including costly banquets and entertainment, was spotlighted as emblematic of broader corruption issues within the Communist Party. The documentary coincides with the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection's annual meeting, underlining the administration's decade-long drive against corruption.

While President Xi Jinping's clampdown on corrupt practices has led to arrests of several senior officials, experts argue that stronger institutional checks, beyond a campaign-style approach, are essential for sustainable success in combating corruption at all government levels in China.

(With inputs from agencies.)