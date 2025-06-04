Dr. Jitendra Singh Pushes for Faster, Compassionate Pension Grievance System

In a strong reaffirmation of the government’s commitment to citizen-centric governance, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, and Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Dr. Jitendra Singh, has called for a time-bound and compassionate redressal mechanism for pension-related grievances. The appeal was made during his address at the 13th All India Pension Adalat, held in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The event brought together central government pensioners, family pensioners, and officials from various ministries and departments. It served as a platform for direct interaction between retirees and administrators, reinforcing the government's intention to bring justice and dignity to its senior citizens, many of whom have dedicated decades of service to the nation.

“A pensioner, who has given their life to public service, should not be forced to chase entitlements in their twilight years. Our approach must be empathetic, proactive, and technologically empowered,” said Dr. Singh.

Institutional Reform and Administrative Sensitivity

Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasized that the Pension Adalat model aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of citizen-first governance. The model, he said, is an administrative innovation rooted in efficiency, sensitivity, and accountability.

Launched in September 2017, the Pension Adalats have, to date, resolved 18,157 out of 25,416 cases—a resolution rate exceeding 71 percent. The Minister pointed out that this mechanism has emerged as a powerful barometer of public trust and administrative responsiveness.

He urged officials across departments to adopt a “whole-of-government” approach to grievance redressal and eliminate avoidable delays stemming from procedural loopholes, poor inter-departmental coordination, or lack of sensitivity.

“The Adalat is not just a grievance redressal platform. It is a performance indicator for the government and a mirror of our commitment to good governance,” he said.

Honouring Veer Naariyan and Forgotten Pensioners

At the event, Dr. Singh also released a booklet titled “Brave Soldiers and Veer Naariyan”, a collection of success stories from the 12th Pension Adalat. The compilation features emotional and long-overdue resolutions of pension cases, particularly highlighting the struggles and eventual triumphs of defence pensioners and widows of armed forces personnel.

Among the notable cases mentioned was that of Jasoda Devi, who finally received her pension arrears after 36 years, and Anita Kanik Rani, granted ₹20 lakh in family pension dues on the very day of her hearing.

“These stories are not just administrative victories. They represent lives transformed, injustices corrected, and dignity restored,” Dr. Singh remarked.

Digital Transformation and Inclusivity

In line with India’s Digital India mission, Dr. Singh stressed the importance of integrating technology-driven solutions into pension administration. He encouraged widespread use of platforms like CPENGRAMS (Centralized Pension Grievance Redress and Monitoring System), which enables real-time tracking and resolution of complaints.

He also proposed expanding virtual access to Pension Adalats to include remote and immobile pensioners, many of whom cannot attend events in person. This, he noted, would ensure that no pensioner is left unheard due to physical or geographical constraints.

“Digital access is not a privilege; it is a necessity. We must bridge the service delivery gap for our elderly, especially those in rural or remote areas,” he said.

Family Pension and Gender Sensitivity in Focus

This year’s Pension Adalat focused specifically on family pension grievances, many of which involve women as claimants or beneficiaries. Dr. Singh applauded the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) for choosing such a theme, noting that widows and other female family members are among the most vulnerable segments of the pensioner population.

“Our duty extends to the families of our deceased employees and soldiers. Justice delayed for them is justice denied,” the Minister added.

A Model for Administrative Accountability

Dr. Singh called upon all departments and agencies to treat pensioners as “respected members of the administrative family” rather than just passive recipients. He urged for regular updates to pension guidelines, simplified Pension Payment Orders (PPOs), and better grievance dashboards.

He further noted that pension administration must balance urgency with empathy, reflecting the essence of a mature and responsible welfare state.

Looking Ahead: Reform with a Human Touch

Pension Adalats, now regular events on the government calendar, have become critical touchpoints for enhancing administrative transparency, building trust, and improving the retirement experience for thousands of citizens. Dr. Singh called for scaling up these forums, making them more frequent, digitally inclusive, and policy-shaping.

“Our senior citizens are not liabilities—they are national assets. Ensuring their dignity is not just a matter of governance; it’s a moral responsibility,” he concluded.

The success of the 13th Pension Adalat, with its focus on family pensions, digital inclusion, and administrative compassion, underscores a powerful shift in governance—where retired lives are not forgotten, but honoured.