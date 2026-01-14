Bengali Superstar Dev Advocates for Senior Citizens in SIR Hearing
Bengali actor and TMC MP Dev participated in a SIR verification hearing, advocating for a more compassionate process for senior citizens. He suggested that the Election Commission consider collecting documents from the homes of elderly voters to ease their hardships and ensure inclusive elections.
Bengali superstar and TMC MP Dev attended the SIR verification hearing in Kolkata this Wednesday morning, fulfilling his duties as a responsible citizen.
During the session at Katjunagar Swarnamayee Vidyapith, Jadavpur, Dev submitted all required documents and urged the Election Commission to adopt a more compassionate stance toward senior citizens.
Addressing reporters, he emphasized the need for inclusive voting, stating that elections are like a festival for the people, and every legitimate voter must be included. Dev also praised the officials involved in the SIR of electoral rolls, posing for photographs afterward.
