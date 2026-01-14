Bengali Superstar Dev Advocates for Senior Citizens in SIR Hearing

Bengali superstar and TMC MP Dev attended the SIR verification hearing in Kolkata this Wednesday morning, fulfilling his duties as a responsible citizen.

During the session at Katjunagar Swarnamayee Vidyapith, Jadavpur, Dev submitted all required documents and urged the Election Commission to adopt a more compassionate stance toward senior citizens.

Addressing reporters, he emphasized the need for inclusive voting, stating that elections are like a festival for the people, and every legitimate voter must be included. Dev also praised the officials involved in the SIR of electoral rolls, posing for photographs afterward.

