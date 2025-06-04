EIB's €15 Billion Pledge: Transforming Europe's Water Sector

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has announced a major initiative, pledging to inject €15 billion into projects focused on water pollution reduction and innovation in the water sector within the next three years.

Set to commence between 2025 and 2027, these investments aim to combat water shortages exacerbated by climate change, with projected funds also supporting emerging water technologies.

This strategy, announced by the EU, also includes plans to draft measures improving resilience against water stress, although previous draft strategies promoting farm subsidies for water conservation were curtailed.

