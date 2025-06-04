Left Menu

EIB's €15 Billion Pledge: Transforming Europe's Water Sector

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will invest €15 billion by 2027 on water-related projects, aiding pollution reduction, wastage prevention and fostering innovation. This forms part of the EU's strategy against water shortages driven by climate change. The investment, largely in loans, also targets mobilizing an additional €25 billion from commercial investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 18:14 IST
EIB's €15 Billion Pledge: Transforming Europe's Water Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has announced a major initiative, pledging to inject €15 billion into projects focused on water pollution reduction and innovation in the water sector within the next three years.

Set to commence between 2025 and 2027, these investments aim to combat water shortages exacerbated by climate change, with projected funds also supporting emerging water technologies.

This strategy, announced by the EU, also includes plans to draft measures improving resilience against water stress, although previous draft strategies promoting farm subsidies for water conservation were curtailed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025