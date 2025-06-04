In Italy, the upper house of parliament has sanctioned a new security decree targeting public protests and legal cannabis, prompting criticism from opposition and civil rights groups. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's coalition faces backlash over what many see as overly repressive measures.

Iran is maintaining its stance on uranium enrichment, rejecting U.S. demands during ongoing nuclear talks. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei emphasized that halting enrichment contradicts Iran's national interests, despite U.S. proposals being brokered through Oman.

Bulgaria's path towards the euro zone received a green light, bringing potential economic benefits. As Bulgaria aligns closer with EU financial frameworks, local business leaders like Igor Ruge anticipate increased tourism and investment, making Bulgaria a go-to destination for seasonal tourism in Europe.

